Literature Wales' 'serious concerns' over damning report

Image caption Literature Wales has helped organise big events like the Roald Dahl celebrations in Cardiff

Literature Wales has "serious concerns" about the way a report which criticised it was put together, the body has said.

It comes after a Welsh Government-commissioned panel described the organisation as "lacking the skills and experience" to spend public money.

Economy Secretary Ken Skates said some of its responsibilities would be transferred to the Welsh Books Council.

Literature Wales said it had met Mr Skates on Wednesday to raise its concerns.

"These concerns include the evidence offered in the review and its relationship to the recommendations," a spokeswoman for Literature Wales said.

"Literature Wales is proud to have delivered, in partnership with Welsh Government and Arts Council of Wales, several major projects which have resulted in wider engagement with literature in all its forms.

"Literature Wales is involved in ongoing discussions with key stakeholders in order to develop a more strategic and connected approach for the sector as a whole."