BBC launches second Welsh station Radio Cymru 2

BBC Cymru Wales is to launch a second Welsh language radio station.

Radio Cymru 2 will broadcast from 07:00 to 10:00 each morning on digital radio, digital TV and BBC iPlayer.

The new station will offer a mix of music and entertainment, while the existing Radio Cymru station will maintain its morning news service.

It follows the trial broadcast of a second Welsh language station, Radio Cymru Mwy, last year to celebrate its 40th anniversary.

Separately, the BBC announced that Radio Wales will expand its availability on the FM band to reach an additional 330,000 people, expected to benefit parts of north east and mid Wales.

This would increase its nationwide FM coverage in Wales from 79% to 91%.

Betsan Powys, Radio Cymru editor, said: "This is a truly historic announcement - one of the most important since Radio Cymru was established in 1977.

"Our listeners are some of the most loyal in Wales and the fact that we can now offer a choice of listening is incredibly exciting."

Radio Wales editor Colin Paterson said: "These are unprecedented times of change for Wales, and I'm delighted that this major expansion for Radio Wales on FM will ensure listeners in every part of Wales can enjoy access to our wide-ranging news, sport and entertainment programming, as well as our superb team of presenters."