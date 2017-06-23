Work officially starts on Newport convention centre

Image copyright Scott Brownrigg Image caption The reception and entrance to the convention centre will be glass-fronted

A ground-breaking ceremony will later mark the official start of work on a new £83.7m convention centre at the Celtic Manor hotel site in Newport.

International Convention Centre (ICC) Wales, expected to open in mid 2019, will be able to host up to 5,000 delegates in a 1,500-seat auditorium.

The Welsh Government is supporting the project with £22.5m, but it will take a 50% shareholding.

It would be the largest centre of its kind in Wales and south west England.

A joint venture company will build and manage the venue - which will include an exhibition hall - as an equal partnership between the Celtic Manor and the Welsh Government.

First Minister Carwyn Jones will be among invited guests for the ceremony, four years after the plans were first unveiled.

Ian Edwards, chief executive of ICC Wales said it would "change the landscape" of the conference industry in Wales and bring business that the nation had not seen before.

He said Wales only had a £350m share of a £22bn meetings industry market in the UK currently.

"This is a new convention centre with new technology and is being built by the clients who use it - we've asked them what's good about the other convention centres around the UK and the world and what's not so good, so 'help us build something that's perfect for you.'"

Image copyright Scott Brownrigg Image caption This is what the convention centre will look like from the M4

The centre, off the M4, is expected to create 250 jobs.

The Welsh Government financing also includes a grant of £165,000 and £1.63m in loans, matched by the private sector.

In a response to a Freedom of Information request, the Welsh Government said: "The guaranteed maximum price building contract is £63.6m, other development packages including the building fit-out bring the total cost to £83.7m.

"The building work is scheduled to be completed mid 2019, followed by final fit-out and test events, prior to the formal launch later that year."

Newport's proposals trumped Cardiff's own attempts to get a convention centre off the ground.

However, hoteliers in the capital are also expected to benefit to some degree from the venture with new business - but will now face competition from Bristol.

Image caption Part of Manchester Central's convention centre is in a Grade II listed former railway station

What is ICC Wales up against?

There have been calls for some years for Wales to have a convention centre to compete with the other nations and regions for conferences and big events. Those elsewhere in the UK are a mix of public and privately-owned centres. Here are some of the biggest: