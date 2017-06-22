Finsbury Park attack: Man released over Facebook post

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Police are examining the van used in the attack

A man arrested on suspicion of posting an offensive Facebook post about the London Finsbury Park attack, has been released without charge.

The 37-year-old is believed to be the son of an owner of the Rhondda Cynon Taff company Pontyclun Van Hire, whose van was used in Monday's attack.

Richard Evans was arrested on Tuesday over a post considered likely to stir up racial hatred.

But South Wales Police said it would take no action.

His father Lee Evans condemned the remarks.

Meanwhile, Darren Osborne, 47, from Cardiff, is still being held on suspicion of the commission, preparation and instigation of terrorism, attempted murder and murder following the incident near a Mosque.

Image copyright Wales news service Image caption Neighbours said Mr Osborne was friendly and polite

The Metropolitan Police's counter terrorism unit has until the early hours of Saturday to question Mr Osborne.

Police said detectives had trawled through about 80 hours of CCTV so far. They have visited 140 locations and recovered 33 digital devices from a number of addresses in Wales.

The attack in Finsbury Park happened as an ill man was receiving first aid from members of the public near the mosque, where people had been saying Ramadan night prayers.

The van was apparently driven at people who were helping him and the man later died.

Image copyright Family photo Image caption Makram Ali was described as a "quiet gentle man" by his family

He was named on Thursday as 51-year-old Makram Ali from Haringey. Preliminary findings showed he died of multiple injuries.

Nine people were taken to hospital after the attack where four remain. Two of them are receiving critical care.

Two others were treated for minor injuries.