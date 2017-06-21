Plan to speed up repairs on major roads after crashes

Image copyright David Dixon/Geograph

Ways to speed up surface repairs on major roads and motorways are being looked at in a bid to cut disruption.

Infrastructure and Economy Secretary Ken Skates has asked for reports making recommendations to tackle the problem.

It follows tailbacks in Denbighshire on Friday when an overturned tractor closed the A55 in both directions.

The road could not be cleaned to the required standard so it did not fully reopen until early on Tuesday after it had been resurfaced.

In a separate incident, the A5 had to be closed at Chirk after a crash on the Ceiriog viaduct on Monday.

The southbound carriageway has reopened, but northbound will stay closed until at least Friday until temporary barriers can be fitted.

However, there is a delay on getting specialists to carry out the work as Mr Skates said they were "currently involved in other projects including installing barriers in London following recent incidents there".

Officials will look at the response to damage on roads, how it can be improved and any costs involved.

"I am aware that there has been criticism in the press and on social media as some of the delays caused by these incidents were severe. There are clearly lessons to be learnt," said Mr Skates.