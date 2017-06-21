Talbot Green firearms suspects questioned by police

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Jord Hadnagy captured the incident on his phone

Four men arrested by armed officers on a major road in Rhondda Cynon Taff are still being questioned by police.

The men were arrested on the A4119 at Talbot Green at 17:50 BST on Tuesday.

All four were arrested on suspicion of firearms and offensive weapon offences.

South Wales Police said the incident was not terror-related and had no connection to the investigation in Pontyclun which is connected to the attack near Finsbury Park Mosque in north London on Monday.

Police were called to a car wash in Swansea just after 14:40 BST on Tuesday following reports a number of men in a Jeep had threatened people with weapons.

A description of the vehicle was put out, prompting the arrests later that afternoon.

Police also said the arrests were not connected to Talbot Green or the Swansea car wash.