Talbot Green firearms suspects questioned by police

  • 21 June 2017
Media captionJord Hadnagy captured the incident on his phone

Four men arrested by armed officers on a major road in Rhondda Cynon Taff are still being questioned by police.

The men were arrested on the A4119 at Talbot Green at 17:50 BST on Tuesday.

All four were arrested on suspicion of firearms and offensive weapon offences.

South Wales Police said the incident was not terror-related and had no connection to the investigation in Pontyclun which is connected to the attack near Finsbury Park Mosque in north London on Monday.

Police were called to a car wash in Swansea just after 14:40 BST on Tuesday following reports a number of men in a Jeep had threatened people with weapons.

A description of the vehicle was put out, prompting the arrests later that afternoon.

Police also said the arrests were not connected to Talbot Green or the Swansea car wash.

