Talbot Green firearms suspects questioned by police
Four men arrested by armed officers on a major road in Rhondda Cynon Taff are still being questioned by police.
The men were arrested on the A4119 at Talbot Green at 17:50 BST on Tuesday.
All four were arrested on suspicion of firearms and offensive weapon offences.
South Wales Police said the incident was not terror-related and had no connection to the investigation in Pontyclun which is connected to the attack near Finsbury Park Mosque in north London on Monday.
Police were called to a car wash in Swansea just after 14:40 BST on Tuesday following reports a number of men in a Jeep had threatened people with weapons.
A description of the vehicle was put out, prompting the arrests later that afternoon.
Police also said the arrests were not connected to Talbot Green or the Swansea car wash.