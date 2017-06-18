Catriona Morison wins BBC Cardiff Singer of the World
Mezzo soprano Catriona Morison has been crowned the winner of this year's BBC Cardiff Singer of the World competition.
The 31-year-old from Scotland was the judge's wildcard and one of five finalists who performed with the BBC National Orchestra of Wales at St David's Hall, Cardiff.
The week-long competition featured 20 young classical singers.
They were selected from an original list of 400 entrants before auditions.
Ms Morison was presented with the Cardiff Trophy and £15,000 prize money.
The other finalists were round winners Kang Wang, 29, a tenor from Australia, Anthony Clark Evans, 32, a baritone from the USA, Ariunbaatar Ganbaatar, 29, a baritone from Mongolia and Louise Alder, 30, a soprano from England.
Ms Alder was awarded the Dame Joan Sutherland Audience Prize.
The Welsh representative in the competition was Sioned Gwen Davies, a mezzo soprano from Colwyn Bay, Conwy county.
The final's judging panel was made up of director of Welsh National Opera David Pountney, mezzo-soprano Grace Bumbry, soprano Sumi Jo, baritone Wolfgang Holzmair and conductor Anu Tali.