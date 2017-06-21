Your Pictures: 14 - 20 June
Weekly round-up of contributors' photos around Wales
-
Steven Thomas
Castle, coast and countryside - Steven Thomas took this photo of Penrhyn Castle, Gwynedd. Would you like to see your picture featured? Email it to newsonlinepictures@bbc.co.uk with your details and information about how you came to take the photograph.
-
Sion Jones
Sion Jones, of Abergele, Conwy county, took this detailed shot of a snail which was "following" her around.
-
Emma Ryan
Emma Ryan snapped this unique puffin on Skomer Island, Pembrokeshire.
-
Mandy Llewellyn
Mandy Llewellyn took this shot of the newly installed Henry VII statue looking out to a sunset fit for a king, beside Pembroke Castle.
-
Helen Ormesher
Helen Ormesher spotted this red panda "playing hide and seek" during her visit to the Welsh Mountain Zoo, Colwyn Bay.
-
Nick Dallimore
Under the falls: Nick Dallimore took this shot at Sgwd Isaf Clun Gwyn, Pontneddfechan, near Neath.
-
Richard Moult
Richard Moult took this photo on a return to St Mary's Church, Pennard, Gower, where he married 27 years ago.
-
Mel Bloor-Steen
A spot of shade: Mel Bloor-Steen took this shot of a summer retreat at Bodnant Garden, Conwy county.
-
Alex Wild
Alex Wild photographed their friend, Ryan, while he was on his paddle board heading towards Mumbles, Swansea.
-
Magdalena Palle
Growing family: Swan and cygnets at Roath Park, Cardiff, taken by Magdalena Palle.
-
Iwan Williams
The view from the terrace at Bangor University Main Arts building looking towards the Orme, courtesy of Iwan Williams.
-
Guy Ditchfield
Red sky in the morning: Guy Ditchfield's dawn view while climbing over a stile at Tal-Y-Fan, Carneddau, Snowdonia.
