Your Pictures: 14 - 20 June

  • 21 June 2017
  • From the section Wales

Weekly round-up of contributors' photos around Wales

  • Penrhyn Castle Steven Thomas

    Castle, coast and countryside - Steven Thomas took this photo of Penrhyn Castle, Gwynedd. Would you like to see your picture featured? Email it to newsonlinepictures@bbc.co.uk with your details and information about how you came to take the photograph.

  • A close-up of a snail in Abergele Sion Jones

    Sion Jones, of Abergele, Conwy county, took this detailed shot of a snail which was "following" her around.

  • An albino puffin Emma Ryan

    Emma Ryan snapped this unique puffin on Skomer Island, Pembrokeshire.

  • The Henry VII statue looking out to a sunset beside Pembroke Castle. Mandy Llewellyn

    Mandy Llewellyn took this shot of the newly installed Henry VII statue looking out to a sunset fit for a king, beside Pembroke Castle.

  • Red panda at the Welsh Mountain Zoo, Colwyn Bay Helen Ormesher

    Helen Ormesher spotted this red panda "playing hide and seek" during her visit to the Welsh Mountain Zoo, Colwyn Bay.

  • Sgwd Isaf Clun Gwyn, Pontneddfechan, near Neath. Nick Dallimore

    Under the falls: Nick Dallimore took this shot at Sgwd Isaf Clun Gwyn, Pontneddfechan, near Neath.

  • St Mary's Church, Pennard, Gower Richard Moult

    Richard Moult took this photo on a return to St Mary's Church, Pennard, Gower, where he married 27 years ago.

  • A summer retreat at Bodnant Garden, Conwy county Mel Bloor-Steen

    A spot of shade: Mel Bloor-Steen took this shot of a summer retreat at Bodnant Garden, Conwy county.

  • A paddle boarder heading towards Mumbles, Swansea. Alex Wild

    Alex Wild photographed their friend, Ryan, while he was on his paddle board heading towards Mumbles, Swansea.

  • Swan and cygnets at Roath Park, Cardiff Magdalena Palle

    Growing family: Swan and cygnets at Roath Park, Cardiff, taken by Magdalena Palle.

  • The terrace at Bangor University Main Arts building looking towards the Orme Iwan Williams

    The view from the terrace at Bangor University Main Arts building looking towards the Orme, courtesy of Iwan Williams.

  • A stile at Tal-Y-Fan, Carneddau, Snowdonia Guy Ditchfield

    Red sky in the morning: Guy Ditchfield's dawn view while climbing over a stile at Tal-Y-Fan, Carneddau, Snowdonia.

More on this story