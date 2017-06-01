Champions League: Cardiff women's final figures 'a coup'

Image copyright AFP Image caption Paris Saint-Germain and Lyon met previously in the women's Champion's League competition in 2014

Organisers are hoping for 20,000 spectators at the women's Champions League final in Cardiff - calling the figure a "major coup".

Lyon play Paris Saint-Germain at Cardiff City Stadium at 19:45 BST on Thursday - two days before the men's final in the city.

The Football Association of Wales (FAW) said about 18,000 tickets had already been sold by Wednesday night.

The Champions League festival opens in Cardiff Bay at 11:00 BST.

Alan Hamer, of the FAW - the final's lead organiser - said the women's match was set to beat previous attendance figures in England, Italy and Germany.

"The women's final is a really big thing for us." he said. "The men's final sells pretty easily, it doesn't really need much effort from our side.

"But the women's final is a bit more difficult. As it stands, we're set to beat the attendance records that London, Milan and Berlin have had.

"When you look at the power of women's football in England, Italy and Germany compared to Wales, if we can surpass their attendance figures, that would be a major coup".

London's 2013 final, at Stamford Bridge, had about 19,300 spectators while the 2015 final in Berlin sold about 17,150 tickets.

Last year's final in Reggio Emilia, which was linked to the men's match in Milan, had about 15,100 spectators.

However, the highest attendance for a women's Champions League Final - more than 50,000 - was set in Munich in 2012.

Tickets for Thursday's game are £6 for adults and £3 for children, a fraction of the cost for the men's final tickets, which started at £60.

The match wall also be broadcast in the UK on Eurosport.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Jayne Ludlow played 61 times for Wales before taking over as manager in 2014

Wales women's coach Jayne Ludlow has said hosting the final was a "fantastic opportunity" to raise the profile of the women's game in Wales.

She visited an exhibition displaying the ball used during Wales' Euro 2016 quarter final victory over Belgium at the National Museum in Cardiff on Wednesday.

"For young people, this is an opportunity to see the best players on the planet, which will hopefully inspire them in the future," she said.

The FAW has also organised a women and girls' National Football Festival in Cardiff on the the day of the final.

The four-day Champions League in Cardiff festival officially opens on Thursday, with Wales legend Ian Rush arriving by boat with the trophy at Cardiff Bay's floating pitch at about 10:00.

Some of the planned road closures across the city will be in place from Thursday morning.