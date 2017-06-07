Your Pictures: 1 - 7 June
A selection of your pictures from around Wales.
Julie McKenna
This hummingbird hawk-moth was captured by Julie McKenna beside her caravan in Trearddur Bay, on Holy Island, Anglesey. Would you like to see your picture featured? Email it to newsonlinepictures@bbc.co.uk with your details and information about how you came to take the photograph.
Janet Jenkins
Janet Jenkins snapped this tranquil harbour scene in Lower Town, Fishguard, Pembrokeshire.
Natasha Counsell
Natasha Counsell captured this picture of rapids at Betws-y-Coed, Gwynedd.
Mark de'Boer Lloyd
Mark de'Boer Lloyd's sunny snap of Whitesands Beach, St Davids, Pembrokeshire.
Carly Vivecca Sewell
A little mouse sneaking out of its hole to eat the bird seed left on the ground, as captured by Carly Vivecca Sewell
Paul Morgan
This close-up of a Common Blue Butterfly was taken on the Pembrokeshire Coast Path near St Ishmaels by Paul Morgan.
Anthony Rees
Dolphin spotting in New Quay, by Anthony Rees.
Mandy Llewellyn
A Razorbill on Skomer Island is captured on camera by Mandy Llewellyn.
Catrin Newman
The remains of this wreck were photographed by Catrin Newman at Cefn Sidan beach, Pembrey, Carmarthenshire.
Helen Ormesher
This goldfinch was spotted gathering nesting material in Helen Ormesher's garden in Bala, Gwynedd.
Christopher Lyn Morgan
Christopher Lyn Morgan took this eerie photo of the sea at Southgate, Gower Peninsula.
John Buckthought
Snowdon Mountain Railway firing up for the first run of the day, as captured by John Buckthought.
