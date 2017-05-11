£3m 'dangerous' Machynlleth and Dolgellau trees project

Image copyright Natural Resources Wales

A £3m project will cut down unstable trees growing above a trunk road in mid Wales.

The work will begin in the autumn on a hillside above the A487 near Ceinws on the Powys/Gwynedd border.

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) said it had to be done because the trees could pose a danger to people and traffic if they fell during a storm.

It is expected to take about 18 months to complete and will cause some traffic disruption.

The work will involve removing 22 hectares of trees, about the size of 30 football pitches.

Steve Cresswell of NRW said: "Some of these trees were planted before the Second World War and they have become unstable because of their age, height, weight and steepness of the bank.

"The risk that they could fall onto the road is increasing each year and this could lead to unplanned road closures, or potentially a major accident."

He said NRW would work with businesses and people in the area to reduce the impact of the work, which would stop during school holidays.