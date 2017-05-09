Woman, 63, dies after Llanharry crash which killed son

Image copyright Family photo

A woman has died three days after a crash in Rhondda Cynon Taff in which her son was also killed.

Irene Martin, 63, and her son Mark Golubovic, 32, were involved in a collision with a lorry in Llanharry on Saturday.

Mr Golubovic died at the scene and his mother, a passenger in his car, was taken to Cardiff's University Hospital of Wales where she died on Tuesday.

Police said they are investigating.

On Sunday, Mr Golubovic's family described him as "a loving dad, son and a great friend to many".