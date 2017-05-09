Welsh brass band perform in Moscow at Victory Day parade

Image caption Symphonic Brass formed the first all-women's Welsh brass band for Wales v Ireland in the Women's Six Nations in Cardiff

A Welsh brass band is performing in a major World War Two remembrance parade in Russia.

Symphonic Brass Wales will join thousands of people in the march past the Kremlin in Moscow during the Victory Day commemorations on Tuesday.

The annual mass parade marks the anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in 1945.

The band is thought to be the first non-Russian ensemble to have been invited to take part.

The Immortal Regiment parade is for people to remember their relatives who fought in WW2.

Cornet player Alexandra Humphreys said the event would be "very emotional".

Ms Humphreys, who presents Ffeil - the Welsh-language TV news programme for young people on S4C - said the players had been asked to share photographs of their loved ones who had fought in the war to be made into posters as is usual at the parade.

She told BBC Wales she had sent over a picture of her great-great uncle Arthur, who died during the war.

"They put a photo of him on a placard. It was quite emotional because I had never really seen him until a couple of weeks before I came to Russia," she said.

"It's nice to remember him in the same way the Russians remember their war heroes."

The march of remembrance will follow a mass parade of military strength in Red Square, involving 10,000 soldiers.