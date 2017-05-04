In pictures: Diffusion photography festival in Cardiff

  • 4 May 2017
The month-long Diffusion festival brings photography from around the world to venues across Cardiff.

  • Keith 'Gilbert' Edwards and David 'Dai' Hooper Hilary Powell

    Over 60 photographers are having their work displayed in Cardiff for the third Diffusion international photography festival. In Farewell Rock, Hilary Powell captures the last miners at a Swansea valley drift mine. Here Keith 'Gilbert' Edwards and David 'Dai' Hooper. On show at Boundary Art in Havannah Street.

  • Vanley Burke's Disturbance in Lozells Vanley Burke

    New commissions, recent works and archive collections are among the exhibitions at galleries and pop-up venues across Cardiff. Vanley Burke documented protest in 1970s and '80s Birmingham, including Disturbance in Lozells, an inner city district between Aston and Handsworth. Burke has been called the 'godfather of Black British photography.' No Time for Flowers is on show at Mermaid Quay.

  • kennardphillipps kennardphillipps

    Kennardphillipps is a collaboration between Peter Kennard and Cat Phillips, who take global political themes. State of the Nations is a festival-commission at 4W, St David's House, Wood Street

  • Trump by kennardphillipps. kennardphillipps

    Trump by Kennardphillipps. The artists deconstruct news images and text using everyday materials, photomontage and text. Issues include migration and capitalism.

  • Marc WENDELSKI Marc WENDELSKI

    Belgian photographer Marc Wendelski has documented environmental activists in Germany, protesting against mining expansion in the Hambach region. Beyond the Forest is on show at the Duke Street Arcade.

  • Deborah by Catrine Val Catrine Val

    Kathmandu Girl is an exhibition by German artist Catrine Val exploring womanhood in it all its diversity. It is on show at House of Fraser in St Mary Street.

  • Tatiana Vinogradova’s Days of Melancholy Tatiana Vinogradova

    Tatiana Vinogradova’s Days of Melancholy is a series focusing on the life of gay people in Russia. On show at The Angel in Castle Street.

  • Demetris Koilalous - Caesura Demetris Koilalous

    Caesura by Demetris Koilalous, showing at Wales Millennium Centre.

  • Passengers, Dezfuli

    On 1 August 2016, 118 people were rescued from a rubber boat drifting in the Mediterranean Sea off the Libyan coast. Portraits were taken and are now part of Passengers, showing at Boundary Art in Havannah Street.

  • Protesters from north Wales at a CND rally in Hyde Park, London in 1981 Edward Barber

    Protesters from north Wales at a CND rally in Hyde Park, London in 1981. Edward Barber's Peace Signs, which documented anti-nuclear protests in the early 1980s. On show at The 'Stute in St David's House, Wood Street.

  • The Human Fabric Robert Smith

    Welsh photographer Robert Smith is showing his work for the first time, after volunteering at the last Diffusion festival in 2015. He has researched the former nylon factory in Mamhilad near his home in Pontypool, and combines archive images with new photographs of the people who used to work there. Smith's work hangs in a former munitions factory - the Sustainable Studio in Curran Road.

  • Country band by John 'Hoppy' Hopkins in 1960 Estate of JVL Hopkins

    Country band by John 'Hoppy' Hopkins in 1960. Taking Liberties, showing at Ffotogallery in Penarth, is a retrospective of Hopkins's capturing of the 1960s counter-culture. Diffusion runs until 31 May and there are full details on www.diffusionfestival.org

