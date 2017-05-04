Local election: Dogs at polling stations across Wales
A selection of pictures of your pets at polling stations across Wales.
-
BBC
Dyddgu the spaniel looks for a way in at Victoria Park polling station in Cardiff.
-
Mark Blackmore
Molly the French Bulldog was all ears at her polling station in Swansea.
-
BBC
Penny poses as her owner votes in Cardiff.
-
BBC
@RosesBranwen tweeted after spotting this pet outside a polling station in Splott, Cardiff.
-
Rhiannon West
Sherbie the beagle waits patiently in Caerphilly.
-
@burnspetfood/Twitter
Gregory rests his legs outside Kidwelly polling station in Carmarthenshire.
-
BBC
Poppy and Lucy enjoy the sunshine at Crundale in Pembrokeshire.