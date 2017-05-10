Your Pictures: 3 May - 9 May 2017
A weekly selection of your pictures from around Wales.
Rob Thomas
Gone fishing? This heron was spotted early in the morning at Stackpole, Pembrokeshire, by Rob Thomas.
Jack Hortop
Jack Hortop took this photograph while walking along the Glamorgan Heritage Coast.
Owen Powell
Rays of light glimmer under dramatic skies in Swansea Bay, as captured by Owen Powell.
Matthew Jones
A sky full of Red Kites in Rhayader, Powys - taken by Matthew Jones from Cwmbran, Torfaen.
Ann Woosnam
Ducklings huddled together on the bank of the lake at Cwmcarn scenic drive, Caerphilly county, taken by Ann Woosnam.
Jen Newall
Gliding high... Jen Newall captured this photograph of paragliders over Chirk Castle, Wrexham.
Osian Gwent
This picturesque shot of the sun setting over Aberystwyth seafront in Ceredigion was captured by Osian Gwent.
Chris Newsome
The Double Fairlie locomotive Merddin Emrys awaits to depart Harbour Station in Porthmadog for a May Day trip, captured by Chris Newsome.
Michelle Palmer
This beautiful shot of the eerie ruins at Cwmorthin near Blaenau Ffestiniog in Gwynedd was captured by Michelle Palmer.
Iwan Williams
A lovely last light at Llyn Dywarchen in Rhyd Ddu in the Snowdonia National Park is captured by Iwan Williams
Nick Morgan
Meg enjoys her May Day walkies with owner Nick Morgan of Caerleon on Southerndown beach in Bridgend.
Tony Dando
The quaint beauty of Porthgain harbour in Pembrokeshire is captured by Tony Dando.