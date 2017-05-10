Your Pictures: 3 May - 9 May 2017

  • 10 May 2017
A weekly selection of your pictures from around Wales.

  • Grey heron Rob Thomas

    Gone fishing? This heron was spotted early in the morning at Stackpole, Pembrokeshire, by Rob Thomas.

  • Glamorgan Heritage Coast Jack Hortop

    Jack Hortop took this photograph while walking along the Glamorgan Heritage Coast.

  • Mumbles pier Owen Powell

    Rays of light glimmer under dramatic skies in Swansea Bay, as captured by Owen Powell.

  • Red kites in the sky Matthew Jones

    A sky full of Red Kites in Rhayader, Powys - taken by Matthew Jones from Cwmbran, Torfaen.

  • Ducklings at Cwmcarn scenic drive Ann Woosnam

    Ducklings huddled together on the bank of the lake at Cwmcarn scenic drive, Caerphilly county, taken by Ann Woosnam.

  • paragliders over Chirk Castle, Wrexham Jen Newall

    Gliding high... Jen Newall captured this photograph of paragliders over Chirk Castle, Wrexham.

  • sun setting over Aberystwyth seafront Osian Gwent

    This picturesque shot of the sun setting over Aberystwyth seafront in Ceredigion was captured by Osian Gwent.

  • The Double Fairlie locomotive Merddin Emrys awaits to depart Harbour Station in Porthmadog Chris Newsome

    The Double Fairlie locomotive Merddin Emrys awaits to depart Harbour Station in Porthmadog for a May Day trip, captured by Chris Newsome.

  • ruins at Cwmorthin near Blaenau Ffestiniog in Gwynedd Michelle Palmer

    This beautiful shot of the eerie ruins at Cwmorthin near Blaenau Ffestiniog in Gwynedd was captured by Michelle Palmer.

  • Llyn Dywarchen in Rhyd Ddu in the Snowdonia National Park Iwan Williams

    A lovely last light at Llyn Dywarchen in Rhyd Ddu in the Snowdonia National Park is captured by Iwan Williams

  • Meg the dog at Southerndown beach Nick Morgan

    Meg enjoys her May Day walkies with owner Nick Morgan of Caerleon on Southerndown beach in Bridgend.

  • The quaint beauty of Porthgain harbour in Pembrokeshire is captured by Tony Dando Tony Dando

    The quaint beauty of Porthgain harbour in Pembrokeshire is captured by Tony Dando.

