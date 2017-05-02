Chef pleads not guilty to Tonypandy 'chilli powder attack'

From the section

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption A chef denies throwing chilli powder in a customer's eyes

A chef has denied throwing hot chilli powder into a customer's eyes.

Kamrul Islam, 46, from Pentre, Rhondda Cynon Taff, pleaded not guilty to a charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm when he appeared at Merthyr Crown Court.

Customer David Evans, 46, was hospitalised after an incident at the Prince of Bengal in Tonypandy on 21 January.

Mr Islam was bailed to face trial on 30 August.