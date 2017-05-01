Wales

Wrexham National Trust shire horses replaced after appeal

  • 1 May 2017
Image caption Jim and John are the newest additions at Erddig

Two retiring shire horses have been replaced at an 18th Century stately home in Wrexham following an appeal.

Jerry and Claire, aged 20 and 16, have been replaced after more than 10 years at the National Trust's Erddig house.

After a £9,000 fundraising appeal, Jim and John, aged seven and 12, were bought to take over the job of pulling carriages and taking part in tours.

The shires and Welsh cob mixed breeds were bought from a retired private carriage driver in Bristol.

They have also been joined by two rescue donkeys, Tambo and Lofty, marking the first time Erddig has had the animals in 100 years.

The pair were adopted from the Donkey Sanctuary.

Image caption Ahead of their retirement, shire horses Jerry and Claire visited sites around Wales

