Slate quarry strike: Art bid to heal divisions

An art project hopes to heal emotional divisions still felt in a slate community, more than a century after Britain's longest industrial dispute.

Thousands of men were locked out of the Penrhyn slate quarries in Gwynedd after a mass walkout in 1900.

Artists will recreate a representation of the quarries in the former owner's home - Penrhyn Castle, outside Bangor.

The National Trust said it was part of re-evaluating how it deals with the castle's "darker" history.