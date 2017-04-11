Wales

Snowdon summit view named best in UK in poll

  • 11 April 2017
  • From the section Wales
Snowdon, looking down to Llyn Llydaw Image copyright Matthew Cattell

The view from the top of Snowdon taking in a 'magical' lake has been named as the UK's best sight.

The landscape topped a poll of more than 2,500 people - beating the Three Sisters mountains in Scotland's Glencoe Valley, and Stonehenge in Wiltshire.

The panorama looks across from the 3,560ft (1,085m) peak to Llyn Llydaw.

It is one of the legendary locations reputedly linked to King Arthur, his sword Excalibur, and the Lady of the Lake.

According to phone-maker Samsung, who carried out the poll, rolling countryside was the most important factor of a quintessentially British view.

The top ten views were:

  1. Snowdonia - view of Llyn Llydaw from the summit of Snowdon, Wales
  2. Three Sisters mountains, Glencoe Valley, Scotland
  3. Stonehenge, Wiltshire, England
  4. St Ives Bay, Cornwall, England
  5. Cheddar Gorge, Somerset, England
  6. Loch Ness - view from Dores, Scottish Highlands, Scotland
  7. Buttermere, Lake District, England
  8. Westminster Bridge - view of the Palace of Westminster, London, England
  9. Giant's Causeway, County Antrim, Northern Ireland
  10. Loch Lomond - view from Conic Hill, Dunbartonshire, Scotland

Send us a short video of your favourite view in the UK. Email us at haveyoursay@bbc.co.ukor to yourpics@bbc.co.uk

You can also contact us in the following ways:

Or use the form below

Your contact details

If you are happy to be contacted by a BBC journalist please leave a telephone number that we can contact you on. In some cases a selection of your comments will be published, displaying your name as you provide it and location, unless you state otherwise. Your contact details will never be published. When sending us pictures, video or eyewitness accounts at no time should you endanger yourself or others, take any unnecessary risks or infringe any laws. Please ensure you have read the terms and conditions.

Terms and conditions

Related Topics

More on this story