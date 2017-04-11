Scientists to use 'car wash drill' on Khumbu glacier

Climate change scientists are to travel to the Himalayas in a bid to become the first team to successfully drill through the world's highest glacier.

The Aberystwyth University group will use a massive drill adapted from a car wash to penetrate the Khumbu glacier in the foothills of Everest.

They will work at an altitudes of 5,000m (16,400ft), drilling 200m (650ft) into the ice.

Project leader Prof Bryn Hubbard said there will be "particular challenges".

Half of the EverDrill team's 1,500kg (236-stone) equipment will be airlifted on to the glacier by helicopter in several trips while the other half carried by Sherpas and yaks.