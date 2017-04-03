Actor with OCD 'fears injury when sitting down'

Former Coronation Street actor Ian Puleston-Davies, who has Obsessive Compulsive Disorder, has returned to his home town in Wales to look into the condition he says is much misunderstood.

Puleston-Davies, from Flint, Flintshire, said OCD was "different for everyone".

"For me I can obsess about anything, from a stain on a piece of paper to the fear I'll injure myself simply sitting down. Then I'm compelled to do some mental checks, or perform careful rituals to quell my anxiety," he said.

OCD - An Actor's Tale will be shown on BBC One Wales at 20:00 BST on Monday 3 April.