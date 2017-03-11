Cardiff-Anglesey airline Citywing goes into liquidation

Image copyright AirTeamImages Image caption An aircraft operated by Van Air

An airline which operated flights between Cardiff and Anglesey has gone into liquidation.

Directors of Citywing said the decision was taken after Van Air's permission to fly to was suspended last month. All flights have been cancelled.

The service, which has been running since 2007, receives a £1.2m annual subsidy from the Welsh Government.

Citywing tickets will be valid on train services out of Cardiff and from stations between Bangor and Holyhead.

Company directors said customers should "not turn up at the airports" and advice would be given on refunds.

The airline operated flights between Cardiff and Holyhead during the week as well as flights from Gloucestershire Airport.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) suspended Czech-registered Van Air's licence to fly in the UK following an incident in the Isle of Man.

Van Air had sub-contracted Danish operator North Flying for the short-term operation of the route.

'Commercially unsustainable'

A statement from Citywing said, following the loss of the licence, the company had found it difficult to source "suitable viable aircraft".

"The company has tried to offer a service whilst suffering considerable losses but these have proved unfortunately to be commercially unsustainable," it said.

"It is therefore with much sadness and deep regret that the directors of Citywing Aviation Services Limited have had to take the difficult decision to close the company today and put the company into liquidation.

"This decision has not been taken lightly and has been made to protect creditors.

"On behalf of all at Citywing, we all apologise for the inconvenience caused and thank you all for your support over the last four years."

The Welsh Government has been asked to comment.