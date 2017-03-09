Just how big is Ffos-y-Fran?

It is the biggest opencast coalmine in the UK - and it has caught the eye of the United Nations.

A report from the UN says there should be an independent investigation into the potential health impacts of the Ffos-y-Fran site near Merthyr Tydfil in south Wales.

It follows a long campaign by nearby residents.

The UN findings are disputed by the mine operator, which has claimed the report is biased.

Whatever the truth - one fact is beyond dispute - Ffos-y-Fran is big - really big.