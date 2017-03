The 20 performers from around the world who will be aiming to win the BBC Cardiff Singer of the World prize in June have been unveiled.

The competition at St David's Hall will include Welsh representative Sioned Gwen Davies, 30, a mezzo soprano from Colwyn Bay, Conwy county.

Here is a look at all 20 - with the voice of the 2015 winner, Belarusian soprano Nadine Koutcher.