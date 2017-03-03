Call for bus firms to provide more wheelchair spaces

Disability campaigners in Wales have called for bus companies to be forced to provide at least two wheelchair spaces.

Current rules require only one space for firms to comply with the Equality Act.

Bridgend Coalition of Disabled People chairman Simon Green said transport companies will always do the legal minimum.

He said: "The problem is that, if I'm onboard, very often someone else in a wheelchair can't get onboard."

The Department for Transport has been asked to comment.