Cardiff University access to National Library digital archives
- 2 March 2017
People will be able to access the National Library of Wales' digital collections from Cardiff under a new agreement.
The agreement between the Ceredigion library and Cardiff University means the public will be able to access resources from a new base in the Arts and Social Studies Library.
Previously they were only available on site in Aberystwyth.
There are also plans for joint exhibitions, lectures and events.