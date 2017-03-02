Wales

Cardiff University access to National Library digital archives

  • 2 March 2017
People will be able to access the National Library of Wales' digital collections from Cardiff under a new agreement.

The agreement between the Ceredigion library and Cardiff University means the public will be able to access resources from a new base in the Arts and Social Studies Library.

Previously they were only available on site in Aberystwyth.

There are also plans for joint exhibitions, lectures and events.

