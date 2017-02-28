A look inside Wrexham's new £250m super-prison, HMP Berwyn
The first prisoners will be moved to HMP Berwyn in Wrexham on Tuesday - one of the biggest jails in Europe.
The new super-prison will eventually house up to 2,100 inmates and cost £250m to build.
The majority will be Category C, meaning they have been assessed as having a lower likelihood of escaping though some Category B prisoners could also be accommodated.
BBC Wales was given a tour of the facilities.