A look inside Wrexham's new super prison
A look inside Wrexham's new £250m super-prison, HMP Berwyn

28 February 2017 Last updated at 14:03 GMT

The first prisoners will be moved to HMP Berwyn in Wrexham on Tuesday - one of the biggest jails in Europe.

The new super-prison will eventually house up to 2,100 inmates and cost £250m to build.

The majority will be Category C, meaning they have been assessed as having a lower likelihood of escaping though some Category B prisoners could also be accommodated.

BBC Wales was given a tour of the facilities.

