St David's Day: Dragons and lights among Welsh events

Image copyright Mel Garside

The Senedd will be lit up in the colours of the Welsh flag as events are held across the country to mark St David's Day.

Celebrations at the assembly include a showcase of music from young people and a party for schoolchildren.

The Welsh flag will fly over Downing Street where Prime Minister Theresa May will host a reception.

In Conwy county, 800 schoolchildren are taking part in a parade in Colwyn Bay for the 16th year of the event.

In St David's, Pembrokeshire, school pupils and care home residents have created dragons which they will display in a parade through the small city as part of its celebrations.

Bishop of St David's Joanna Penberthy, Wales' first female bishop, will deliver the annual St David's Day message.

Dragons will also feature in Caernarfon, Gwynedd, where Dewi, the dragon which broke through the ground in Caerphilly Castle last year, will be joined by a friend, the newly-created Dwynwen, entwined on the town square.

And a steam locomotive is making a special St David's Day excursion to Cardiff from London.

Image copyright Matt Jones/Google

The search engine Google will also mark the day with a doodle of a traditional Welsh lovespoon, created by Welsh artist Matt Jones.

He said: "There's nothing quite like the lovespoons in any other country.

"I think it's something worth teaching non-Welsh about. The lovespoons historically are a chance for the wood carver to show off, so I wanted to make a doodle with similar panache."

In the run-up to the day, people from all over Wales have been asked to say in one word what the country means to them.

A word map has been created and a series of Welsh-themed images will be created and displayed in the Senedd from the suggestions.

Talking about the events there, the Senedd's Speaker Elin Jones AM said: "Music is such a wonderful thread in the fabric of Welsh culture, so I am looking forward to showcasing some of our brightest talent at the Senedd on St David's Day.

"I am also very-much looking forward to the first St David's Day message from the first female bishop in Wales, Joanna Penberthy, as it is so important we mark the richness and diversity of our Welsh society."

The Downing Street reception will host guests from business, media, tourism, sport and charities with some companies showcasing produce from Wales, while Welsh choir Cor Heol y March will sing.

Theresa May said: "Today, as the Welsh flag flies high alongside the Union flag over Downing Street, we are reminded of the huge part Wales has played in our history and the crucial role it will play in the future prosperity of the UK.

"I wish you all a very happy St David's Day."