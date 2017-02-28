Wales

Council recycling rates rise to 62% in Wales

  • 28 February 2017
Bottles for recycling

Recycling rates for Welsh councils have risen in the past year, according to provisional data.

They reused, recycled and composted 62% of municipal waste in the 12 months to September 2016, compared to 58% in the previous year.

Ceredigion was the best performing authority with a rate of 70%, while Blaenau Gwent was the worst at 52%.

The Welsh Government has set all councils a target of recycling 70% of waste by 2024-2025.

The data also showed a quarterly rise in recycling rates, with 66% of waste recycled between July and September 2016 - an increase of 5% when compared to same quarter in 2015.

But the total amount of waste generated in Wales increased from 411,000 tonnes to 425,000 tonnes during the same period.

More on this story