Girl, five, turned away by GP was 'so funny and loving'

A five-year-old girl died of an asthma attack after being turned away by a GP because she arrived minutes late for her appointment.

Ellie-May Clark and her mother, from Newport, were told to return the next morning by Dr Joanne Rowe, a specialist in safeguarding children.

The little girl died five hours later, on 26 January 2015.

Dr Rowe, 53, who lives in Cardiff, declined to comment when contacted by the BBC.

Ellie-May's grandmother, Brandi Clark, described her as a "funny and loving" girl.