Storm Doris: What is next for Colwyn Bay's crumbling pier?

The future of Colwyn Bay's crumbling Victoria Pier is uncertain.

A section of the Grade II-listed structure had already partially collapsed earlier this month before Storm Doris caused more of the 750-foot (225m) long pier to fall into the sea on Thursday.

Clwyd West AM Darren Millar has called on Conwy council to dismantle the 117-year-old former centrepiece of the Welsh resort.

But a local trust wants to restore the pier.

Matthew Richards reports.