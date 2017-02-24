Storm Doris: 1,500 homes and businesses still without power

Image copyright Bob Ridgway Image caption A wrecked caravan at Brynteg caravan park, Caernarfon

Fifteen hundred homes and businesses across north Wales are still without electricity because of damage caused by Thursday's storm.

Scottish Power said 700 workers were involved in trying to restore supplies and more engineers were being drafted in from Scotland.

Winds of up to 94mph had caused damage and affected travel and power supplies across Wales.

Some travel will also remain disrupted on Friday.

At one point, up to 60,000 homes and businesses were without power as Storm Doris hit Wales, and the pier in Colwyn Bay collapsed.

A Scottish Power spokeswoman said the company was doing everything possible to ensure those still cut off would be reconnected by the end of Friday.

All power is now back on in the Western Power Distribution area, in south Wales.

Arriva Trains Wales said a number of trains sustained damage from hitting trees and the network may run with fewer carriages.

Image copyright Arriva Trains Wales Image caption Fallen trees mean the Blaenau Ffestiniog branch line to Llandudno remains closed

The company said railway lines between Blaenau Ffestiniog and Llandudno, Wrexham and Bidston, and the Heart of Wales line between Llanelli and Shrewsbury would be closed on Friday "due to the volume of damage sustained" to trains.

Buses will replaces those trains on Friday.

The B4547 Nant-Y-Garth Road at Y Felinheli in Gwynedd and B4545 Station Road at Valley on Anglesey remain closed in both directions due to fallen trees and debris.

The Welsh Mountain Zoo, in Conwy county, said it would remain shut on Friday following storm damage.

Director Nick Jackson said: "We've seen several trees, ranging in size and species in various parts of the zoo, fall down, with some hanging branches remaining.

"Tree surgeons are coming to the zoo later today to assess and rectify all damage, ensuring the entire zoo is safe and secure before we open our doors to the public again."

Image copyright Welsh Mountain Zoo

Wales recorded the strongest gust of wind on Thursday as the weather station at Capel Curig in Snowdonia peaked at 94mph (151km/h).

North Wales was worst affected by Storm Doris and North Wales Police received about 500 more calls than usual.

Police have warned motorists to drive safely as fallen trees and branches are "still causing issues on some minor roads".

Meanwhile a primary school is holding an auction on Friday to raise funds for new furniture after Storm Barbara ripped part of its roof off last year.

Pupils were taught in community venues while emergency repairs were carried out at Ysgol Rhosgadfan near Caernarfon after the Christmas break.

Head teacher Paul Carr said the damage caused had been "quite frightening".

Image copyright Allyson Jones Image caption A trampoline lifted into the air at Rhuddlan, Denbighshire