Police pension widow 'made to choose between love or money'

Pension rules for police widows in Wales and England have been called "antiquated" and "manifestly unfair".

Under current rules, some widows and widowers can lose their pension if they remarry or live with a new partner.

Mel Jones, of North Wales Police Federation, wants regulations to be brought into line with Northern Ireland where widows receive a pension for life.

Debra Poole, from Sarnau, Ceredigion, said that the current regulations force widows like her to "choose between love and money".

A Home Office spokesman said it has made some changes.