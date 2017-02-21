Snapchat of Muslim teacher escorted off US-bound plane

A Muslim teacher denied entry to the United States while on a school trip said he has still not been told why.

Juhel Miah, 25, had flown to Reykjavik, Iceland, with the party from Llangatwg Community School in Aberdulais, Neath, before boarding an onward flight to New York on 16 February.

But before the plane took off, he was escorted off by security staff.

Mr Miah posted a video of him being escorted off the plane on Snapchat.