Labour probe into Llangennech school row activists

Labour has launched an probe into complaints about members connected to a row over the move to change a primary school to Welsh-medium education.

A blogger posted screenshots suggesting a Carmarthenshire councillor shared a Facebook post by a far-right group.

The post said: "When a dog attacks a child it is put down. Shouldn't we do the same with sex predators?"

Tegwen Devichand said she did not remember sharing the post and opposed the death penalty.

Ms Devichand, who is Labour deputy group leader at Carmarthenshire council, said: "I couldn't put a horse down, let alone a human being."

The post which Ms Devichand appears to have shared was initially posted by far-right group Britain First.

Ms Devichand opposes plans to remove English-stream education at Ysgol Llangennech which were approved by Carmarthenshire council in January.

"People should have choice, it shouldn't be forced on them," she said.

The decision has been controversial with one Labour councillor Kim Thomas describing it as "segregation... at worst, apartheid".

Image copyright Carmarthenshire Council Image caption Tegwen Devichand, pictured on the Carmarthenshire council website, said she did not remember sharing the post

Plaid Cymru has accused Labour members of working with UKIP to undermine the council's decision.

She also said Labour had not contacted her about the matter and she had not been told the party was investigating.

Ms Devichand said she was complaining to the police about a "hate campaign" against her.

On Sunday Labour said a different member connected to the row had been suspended.

Plaid Cymru Carmarthen East and Dinefwr MP Jonathan Edwards said over the course of the weekend "we have seen Labour members and an elected councillor exposed for sharing the propaganda of ultra-right groups.

"This is in addition to another elected councillor branding Labour's own education policy as 'apartheid'."

"Launching an investigation into the Llanelli Labour party is a welcome first step, but the party's head office must take swift and immediate action to stamp this out this type of divisive campaigning."

A Welsh Labour spokeswoman said: "The Labour Party takes all complaints of this nature very seriously. The local party in Llanelli have made us aware of complaints and an investigation is under way."