Muslim teacher removed from US-bound plane 'gobsmacked'

A Muslim teacher denied entry to the United States while on a school trip said he was "gobsmacked" when he was removed from the plane.

Juhel Miah had flown to Reykjavik, Iceland, with the party from Llangatwg Community School in Aberdulais, Neath, before boarding an onward flight to New York on 16 February.

But before the plane took off he was escorted off by security staff.

The US Embassy in London has been asked to comment.