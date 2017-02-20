Bereaved family plea for greater fisherman safety

The sister of a man killed in a boat accident in Gwynedd has pleaded for other fishermen to take greater care of their safety.

Iona Hughes' brother Gareth Jones, 36, of Morfa Nefyn, died while fishing off the Llyn Peninsula on 30 March 2014.

Ms Hughes made the call as part of a new RNLI fisherman safety campaign.

They are asking the industry to apply for European Maritime and Fisheries Fund (EMFF) funding to replace old and dangerous deck machinery.

(Film courtesy of the RNLI)