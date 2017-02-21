Plea to Bridgend council over care-leaver's savings

A watchdog has urged a council to "do what is right" in a row over a foster care-leaver's savings.

Bridgend council has been asked to pay Rob Johnson £3,310 but it has refused - public services ombudsman, Nick Bennett, has warned of further action if the payment is not made.

The council said it took its role as corporate parents extremely seriously.

Mr Johnson, 18, said he worked to save up and claimed some of his savings were wrongly used to pay for trips.