Welsh MP leads debate on Donald Trump state visit

Newport West MP Paul Flynn will lead a debate in the House of Commons on whether US President Donald Trump should be allowed to make a state visit to the UK.

The debate at Westminster Hall on Monday evening will include a response by Foreign Office minister Alan Duncan for the government.

It comes after two petitions received more than the 100,000 signatures required for such a debate to be considered in Parliament.

A petition against the state visit got 1.85m signatures, while one supporting it got 311,000.