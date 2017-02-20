Many GPs 'do not know' about Williams Syndrome, parents say

Many GPs do not know about a rare genetic condition described as the opposite to autism in children, parents say.

Youngsters with Williams Syndrome tend to be empathetic, social and endearing, but as adults they often struggle when people do not know how to react.

Harrison Evans, three, from Newbridge, Caerphilly county, has the condition. His parents, Sarah and Scott, said many GPs are unfamiliar with it and they spend a lot of time in appointments having to explain it.