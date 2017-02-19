Lord Murphy: Not for House of Lords to block Brexit

It is not the role of the House of Lords to "block or thwart Brexit", a former Welsh and Northern Ireland secretary has said.

Last week MPs voted by a majority of four-to-one, and without amendment, to give the prime minister the power to invoke Article 50 and begin the process of Britain leaving the EU.

Peers are due to discuss the bill on Monday.

Lord Murphy of Torfaen said the debate should not make any difference to the principle of triggering Brexit but that parliament had an "important role" in scrutinising the terms of it.