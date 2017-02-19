Abergele A55 police BMW car chase referred to IPCC

Image copyright Ian Clapham Image caption A crashed vehicle at the scene on the A55

A police car chase which led to a BMW crashing and closing a major road has been referred to the force's watchdog.

The driver of the convertible was left with serious injuries after the crash on the A55 near Abergele on Saturday.

Supt Jane Banham called the incident, which closed the road for much of the day, "rare".

North Wales Police has referred the crash, which closed the A55 between St Asaph and St George, to the Independent Police Complaints Commission.

The driver was taken to hospital in Stoke on Trent, where he was treated for serious injuries.