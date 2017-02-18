Man 'seriously injured' after crash on A55 near Abergele

Image copyright Ian Clapham Image caption A crashed vehicle at the scene on the A55

A man has been taken to hospital with "serious" injuries after a crash on the A55 near Abergele.

It took place on the A55 between St Asaph and St George on Saturday morning with the westbound carriageway shut from Junction 27 and diversions put in place.

North Wales Ambulance said it was called at 11:50 GMT and the man was taken to Glan Clwyd Hospital.

Bangor and Conwy football clubs delayed their kick-offs due to the delays.

The collision occurred between Junction 24A and Junction 24.

The air ambulance was also called to the scene, but the man was taken to hospital by road.