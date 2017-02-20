National Eisteddfod's First World War commemoration

The National Eisteddfod will mark 100 years since the beginning of the First World War with a special performance.

A Oes Heddwch? (Is There Peace?) includes a requiem by composer Paul Mealor to words by poet Grahame Davies.

It will be performed by the National Eisteddfod Choir and the BBC National Orchestra of Wales to open this year's event.

The eisteddfod will be held at Bodedern, Anglesey, from 4-12 August.

Organisers said the war's first battle had particular relevance to Welsh and eisteddfod history.

In 1917, poet Ellis Humphrey Evans, who had competed for the prestigious eisteddfod chair that year, was killed before being told he had won.

A month after his death a black shroud was placed over the chair in memory of Hedd Wyn, as he was known.

Mr Mealor said: "Growing up in Wales, one is surrounded by the legend of Hedd Wyn.

"I am humbled and honoured to be able to contribute something, through the medium of music, to honour him and his work."

Mr Davies' grandfather, John William Davies, fought in the Welsh Fusiliers.

"Hedd Wyn's story is an integral part of our experience as Welsh people.

"It's one of the most poignant stories of the First World War, and a symbol of losing a generation of young boys," he said.

Other sections are composed by brothers Aled and Dafydd Hughes with words by Guto Dafydd.