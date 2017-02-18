Brewers and orchestra on Welsh Government trade mission

Image copyright Fei Yang / Getty Images Image caption Businesses hope to build on existing links with Shanghai (pictured) and Hong Kong

A trade and culture delegation will head to Shanghai and Hong Kong on Saturday to seek business links and promote Wales.

Representatives from Welsh industries including music, breweries, medical technology and jewellery are being taken on the Welsh Government mission, until 24 February.

One business told BBC Wales it could be worth millions of pounds.

The delegation hopes to build on existing links with the region.

Moussa Clarke from Tiny Rebel Brewing Company said: "Export has always been an important part of Tiny Rebel's sales and growth strategy, and I'm very much looking forward to meeting current and potential partners, as well as like-minded beer geeks, and sharing a pint of Cwtch, our Welsh Red Ale, or two."

Michael Garvey, director of BBC National Orchestra of Wales, said: "As the national orchestra of Wales, we're looking at the very best opportunities to showcase the artistic excellence of our musicians and Wales' rich musical heritage on an international platform."