Council cuts putting people with hearing loss 'at risk'

Spending on specialist equipment for people who have hearing loss has been over the past four years, figures have shown.

Figures obtained by Action on Hearing Loss Cymru showed Welsh councils have cut their spending by 15% on average - or £40,000.

Richard Williams, the charity's director, said the cuts were putting people at risk and called on local authorities to reconsider.

The Welsh Local Government Association (WLGA) blamed council budget cuts.