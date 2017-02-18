Polish film The Bench written by Welshmen up for awards

The Bench - Your Every Thought is Mine is up for two awards at a London international film festival on Saturday.

And it is “international” in many senses - written by three Welsh people from Blaenau Gwent in English.

But after problems of shooting in the valleys, they changed the script to Polish and filmed in Legnica, in Poland, using schoolchildren who had never acted.

Writer Kevin Phillips said it would be “a miracle” if it wins as it was put together for £4,000 and comes up against big budget films from the US and Japan.