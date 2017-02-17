Valero calls for quick decision on £100m Pembroke plan

Plans for a £100m investment in a Pembrokeshire refinery could be at risk unless they are dealt with quickly, the company behind them said.

Valero submitted plans for a Pembroke power generation unit last year, and employs 1,200 people locally,

However, it said it is vital "it is a swift process", describing it as "a development of national significance".

The Welsh Government agreed but said that the planning process worked the same for everyone.

Valero's Stephen Thornton spoke to Teleri Glyn Jones.