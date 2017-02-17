Botanic Garden study reveals bees' favoured flowers

National Botanic Garden of Wales research has revealed which plants bees choose for their pollen.

Scientists investigated the species honey bees liked most during spring as part of efforts to protect the bees' environment and better understand their habits.

Peonies, wallflowers, roses, and hyacinth are among the top 10 favourite garden plants.

Favoured wild plants include gorse, willow, hawthorn, oak and dandelion.

Video by Phil John.